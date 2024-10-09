Worldline and OPP to Launch Embedded Payments Solution in Europe

Payment services firm Worldline and Online Payment Platform (OPP), a specialised payment provider for platforms and marketplaces, announced a new Embedded Payments solution tailored for the European market on Wednesday.

The collaboration aims to address the evolving payment needs of businesses operating platforms and marketplaces across Europe.

The Embedded Payments solution integrates OPP’s specialised payment technology, designed specifically for platforms, with Worldline’s acquiring and acceptance expertise, as well as point-of-sale (POS) capabilities.

Key features include split payments, advanced escrow management, and mediation handling, all of which help platforms streamline operations, boost user engagement, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

The solution is designed to be a one-stop-shop for businesses, simplifying onboarding, payments, and currency management while supporting multiple payment methods across different markets.

Worldline and OPP said they prioritised regulatory compliance, ensuring the solution adheres to EU and UK standards. Additionally, they promise fast deployment and comprehensive customer support, including automated mediation tools and first- and second-line support.

Marc-Henri Desportes, CEO of Worldline, commented: “Our partnership with OPP reflects our commitment to innovation in payments. By combining OPP’s robust platform capabilities with our extensive acquiring expertise, we are delivering an Embedded Payments solution that provides platforms and marketplaces a unique pathway to integrate and leverage new payment opportunities.”

Richard Straver, Founder of OPP, added, “We are setting a new benchmark in the payments landscape. Our approachability, combined with Worldline’s unrivalled footprint, allows us to provide a seamless and efficient experience for platforms and their sub-merchants.”

The companies said the solution is now available for rollout across the EU, with plans to expand into the UK and Switzerland, supported by Worldline’s recent acquisition of an EMI license for the UK.

Future enhancements, including Tap on Mobile and POS integrations, are said to be on the horizon.