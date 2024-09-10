Wise Platform Joins ABX Platform as Newest Payment Partner

AbbeyCross, a platform focused on improving connectivity and access in global FX payments, announced Tuesday morning that Wise Platform has joined the ABX Platform as its newest payment partner.

Wise Platform, Wise’s global payments infrastructure for banks and global enterprises, provides banks, financial institutions, and global enterprises with the capabilities, technology, and network to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective international payments for their customers.

By joining the ABX Platform, it is said that Wise Platform will give AbbeyCross users access to faster, transparent, and low-cost FX payments rates, including emerging markets rates, as well as a more convenient settlement experience.

The ABX Platform provides banking and money service business (MSB) clients with multi-lateral access to multiple FX payment providers via a single integration, delivering a range of competitive services and transparent FX rates.

AbbeyCross offers a platform that aims to improve the FX payments market infrastructure. Working with global banks, MSBs, and Real-Time Payment (RTP) providers, AbbeyCross claims it reduces technical barriers to integration, addresses compliance and continuity risk, and offers much-needed price transparency to the fragmented and inefficient FX payments industry.

Mike Robertson, CEO and Co-Founder of AbbeyCross, said they “are very excited to have Wise Platform join the ABX Platform as one of the founding payment partners.”

“Their experience in the Real-Time FX payments space – and particularly in emerging markets currencies – will enable us to offer better choice, price transparency and overall payment settlement experiences to the global banks and MSBs,” added Robertson.

Abid Mumtaz, Head of Commercial at Wise Platform, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up to enable better, more transparent international payments, especially in emerging markets. By joining the AbbeyCross ABX Platform, we will be able to help global banks and MSBs leverage our global payments infrastructure to improve cross-border money movement seamlessly.”