Virtu Financial Launches Virtu Technology Solutions

Virtu Financial announced the public launch of Virtu Technology Solutions (VTS) in a press release on Thursday.

The new product suite is said to be designed to provide sell-side broker-dealers with access to the firm’s advanced execution and workflow technology.

The company explained that VTS repackages Virtu Execution Services’ (VES) existing capabilities, which have long been used by institutional clients to enhance market access, trade execution, and analytics.

With this expansion, Virtu aims to formalise and broaden the distribution of its proprietary tools to sell-side brokers.

“The breadth of capabilities within our internal broker-dealer framework is incredible. I don’t think there’s a vendor on the street that can offer the range and quality of products we’re bringing to market,” said Michael Loggia, Virtu’s Global Head of VTS and Workflow Solutions.

He added that with the public launch of VTS, the company is “expanding awareness and formalising our offering to ensure broker-dealers of all sizes can benefit from the same infrastructure that has supported our own operations.”

VTS provides a wide-ranging, scalable, and modular technology suite, offering integration across multiple asset classes.

The platform connects to over 60 global markets, operates across 235 venues, and manages more than 10,000 broker FIX connections.