UBS to start venture capital fund for fintech investment

The Swiss multinational investment bank UBS Group AG is allocating hundreds of millions of dollars for investment in fintech companies.

UBS is planning to start a corporate venture capital fund to invest from $10 million to $20 million in dozens of companies. Purportedly, the company intends to hold the stakes for five years. The details have not yet been finalized and the wealth manager has not disclosed any details on the venture fund.

The venture fund follows the appointment of ING Groep NV’s Ralph Hamers as chief executive officer from October. Hamers who is an outspoken advocate of digital banking, succeeds Sergio Ermotti. USB’s biggest business – wealth management traditionally values personal contact, however due to the corona virus pandemic, the company has shifted towards digital services.