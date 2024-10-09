Truflation Unveils Real-Time AI Index

Real-time financial data company Truflation said Wednesday that it has partnered with Digital Asset Solutions to launch the AI Index.

The index is designed to track the performance of Artificial Intelligence companies and the Real World Assets (RWAs) driving generative AI.

The index comes at a time when the global AI market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032.

With 92% of Fortune 500 companies integrating generative AI into their operations, the AI Index offers a benchmark for investors and businesses to assess.

Truflation explained that the index is composed of six companies: Artificial S-Intelligence Alliance, Akash Network, AIOZ Network, Bittensor, Echelon Prime, and Render.

“The AI sector is increasingly making strides within blockchain technology, offering not only accessible entry points for investors but also unlocking entirely new avenues of economic potential through decentralization,” said Stefan Höchle, Head of Investment Strategy at Digital Asset Solutions. “We are excited to partner with Truflation to launch another investable index, unlocking one of the most dynamic sub-sectors within digital assets,”

Truflation’s decentralised data feeds, indexes, and oracles are used extensively by decentralised finance (DeFi) applications. Truflation tracks over 20 million items, providing on-chain protocols with a reliable, real-time data source.

Beyond RWAs, Truflation offers specialised dashboards for tracking inflation in various countries, including the US, UK, and Argentina.