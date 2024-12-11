Trading Technologies to Offer Access to European Power Market Nord Pool

On Tuesday, Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) announced it will offer connectivity to the European power market Nord Pool for intraday trading starting in December.

The move enables clients to access Nord Pool, Europe’s leading physical power spot market, through TT’s advanced trading platform starting this December.

This integration complements TT’s existing access to EPEX SPOT, another major European power market, creating a unified platform for trading Europe’s top two intraday physical power exchanges.

The firm said market participants can now trade both physical power and financial energy products on a single screen, utilising TT’s algorithmic and automated trading tools, such as the Autospreader and risk management features.

Alun Green, TT’s Managing Director for Futures & Options, highlighted the significance of this development: “With this new connection, market participants will, for the first time, be able to use a single screen to trade intraday physical power on Nord Pool and EPEX SPOT alongside the world’s most popular financial energy products. Our high-speed, colocated platform gives traders unparalleled tools that include award-winning algorithmic and automated trading functionality along with robust risk management capabilities.”

Nord Pool, majority-owned by Euronext, is the premier power exchange in the Nordic and Baltic regions, with operations spanning 20 countries.

Furthermore, Nord Pool is a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in 16 countries in Europe, while it also services power markets in Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia.