The Kingdom Bank Joins MetaTrader 5 Payments Service

The Kingdom Bank has joined the MetaTrader 5 Payments service, it was revealed Wednesday. MetaQuotes said the move enhances financial transactions for brokers and traders using the platform.

This integration is expected to allow traders to deposit and withdraw funds directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

The Kingdom Bank describes itself as a global offshore crypto-friendly fintech bank. It is based in Dominica. It is said to operate in over 80 countries and supports more than 30 currencies.

The press release states that The Kingdom Bank provides a broad range of payment methods, including credit cards, direct bank transfers, and local payment systems like PIX and Efecty.

Its inclusion in MetaTrader 5 Payments aims to simplify and automate financial operations for brokers, eliminating the need for third-party integrations and reducing operational costs.

MetaTrader 5 Payments already supports over a dozen payment service providers (PSPs), including AstroPay, Pay.com, and emerchantpay.

“Our solution significantly accelerates onboarding and reduces steps required for deposit transactions, ultimately increasing conversion rates, as well as the number and volume of deposits,” said MetaQuotes.

“Thus, brokers benefit from simplified and automated financial operations without incurring additional costs or requiring integration with third-party providers.”