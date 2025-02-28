Stripe Total Payment Volume Hits $1.4T in 2024

Stripe revealed Thursday that it processed $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, a 38% year-on-year increase, as the company’s long-term investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and financial infrastructure continued to drive growth.

The payments giant said in a press release that it now handles transactions equivalent to 1.3% of global GDP and is used by half of the Fortune 100, including major corporations such as NVIDIA, PepsiCo, and Comcast.

In their annual letter, co-founders Patrick and John Collison attributed the company’s rapid expansion to its AI-driven payment solutions. “Businesses simply start making more money when they switch to Stripe,” they wrote, highlighting how Stripe’s machine learning models optimise transaction flows.

Hertz, for example, is said to have increased authorisation rates by 4%, while Forbes saw a 23% revenue boost after integrating Stripe’s technology.

The company adds that AI-focused companies are also growing rapidly on Stripe, with 78% of the Forbes AI 50 using its platform.

Stripe notes that startups like Cursor, Lovable, and Bolt have scaled to tens of millions in annual revenue in record time.

Stripe adds that its stablecoin strategy is also gaining traction. The company acquired Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform, which is being used by organisations such as SpaceX and DolarApp to facilitate international transactions.