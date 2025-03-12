StoneX Agrees Deal to Acquire The Benchmark Company

StoneX Group Inc. revealed Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire The Benchmark Company.

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening its investment banking and capital markets capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to improve StoneX’s equity research, sales, trading, and investment banking services, expanding its presence in global capital markets.

Benchmark is a full-service investment banking firm headquartered in New York and has been operating for over 35 years, providing market access, equity research, and investment banking expertise.

Following the acquisition, Benchmark’s CEO and Founder, Richard Messina, will continue leading the division within StoneX.

Commenting on the deal, Jacob Rappaport, Global Head of Equities at StoneX, stated: “The acquisition of Benchmark establishes a franchise-level equity research and investment banking platform at StoneX, significantly elevating our equities capabilities.”

He added that the move would enhance StoneX’s ability to deliver market insights and execution solutions to institutional and commercial clients.

Messina welcomed the transaction, saying: “By integrating StoneX’s exceptional capabilities and global reach, we can amplify our legacy platform and drive significant value for our clients.”

Anthony Di Ciollo, Global Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, said Benchmark’s expertise would strengthen StoneX’s growing debt capital markets offering, leveraging its global fixed income distribution network.