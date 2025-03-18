Robinhood Announces Prediction Markets Hub for Event-Based Trading

Robinhood said Monday that it has launched a prediction markets hub within its app, allowing users to trade on the outcomes of major events.

At launch, the online brokerage said that traders would be able to speculate on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision for May and the men’s and women’s College Basketball Tournaments.

“We believe in the power of prediction markets and think they play an important role at the intersection of news, economics, politics, sports, and culture,” said JB Mackenzie, VP & GM of Futures and International at Robinhood.

The prediction markets hub is part of Robinhood’s broader push to expand access to financial assets traditionally available only to institutions.

The firm stated the prediction markets operate within a regulated framework to ensure greater liquidity, transparency, and price discovery.

The hub will initially be available across the US through KalshiEX LLC, a CFTC-regulated exchange.

Robinhood noted that it has been in close contact with the CFTC regarding the initiative and plans to continue working with regulators to drive innovation in futures, derivatives, and crypto markets.

The brokerage added that the first contracts are rolling out today and will be available to all eligible customers in the coming days.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new way to participate in prediction markets and look forward to doing so in compliance with existing regulations,” added Mackenzie.