Revolut Awarded Trading License From FCA

Fintech giant Revolut received a welcome boost on Monday after securing a trading license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The new license enables Revolut to offer trading services on UK and EU-listed stocks and ETFs to its millions of customers.

The move comes after Revolut has already made strides in the investment space, offering US stock trading since 2019. With the new license, the company aims to further diversify its product range and cater to the growing demand for investment opportunities among its user base.

Revolut’s expansion into UK and EU stock trading positions it to compete with established players like Trading 212, Freetrade, Hargreaves Lansdown, and AJ Bell. By offering a user-friendly trading platform, Revolut aims to attract both seasoned investors and newcomers to the market.

In July, the company revealed it had gained a UK banking license with some restrictions, allowing it to offer a wider range of banking services, including loans, credit cards, and savings accounts.

As Revolut continues to expand its product offerings, it solidifies its position as a leading global fintech player.