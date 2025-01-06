Pemberton Capital Advisors Adopts Broadridge Tech For Portfolio Management

Broadridge announced the move byPemberton on Monday, saying the technology will help the company enhance operational efficiency and support the expansion of its private debt and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) businesses.

Furthermore, Pemberton’s move to scale its operations is in response to growing market demand.

“Broadridge’s private credit portfolio management solution infrastructure was selected to enable efficient and effective scaling given Pemberton’s growth trajectory and the broader expansion of alternative credit as an asset class,” said Anthony McKay, Chief Financial Officer at Pemberton.

Dr. Rob Reynolds, Head of CLO Management at Pemberton, said they chose Sentry because of its “ease of use and the functionality that it provides.”

“It was straightforward to implement and the service provided by Broadridge has been much appreciated,” he added.

Broadridge’s Sentry solution is designed to streamline portfolio management, research, trading, compliance, and other activities across the investment lifecycle.

Mike Sleightholme, Head of Asset Management and President of Broadridge International, commented, “We are thrilled to onboard Pemberton to our Sentry platform to help them further optimise operational efficiency and scale to meet the growing demand for their services.”