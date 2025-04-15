PayPal and TerraPay Partner on Cross-Border Payments in Middle East and Africa

On Monday, PayPal announced a strategic partnership with TerraPay to expand cross-border payment services across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The partnership is expected to enable real-time fund transfers for millions of users in the region.

The company explained that the collaboration will let bank and mobile wallet users link their accounts with PayPal and transfer funds seamlessly and securely.

Citing Mordor Intelligence, the company said digital payment volumes in the MENA region are expected to grow from $251.34 billion in 2025 to $422.56 billion by 2030.

They added that the partnership seeks to address infrastructure gaps and improve financial connectivity.

“The Middle East and Africa are at the forefront of the digital transformation, yet financial barriers still limit growth for many,” said Otto Williams, Senior Vice President and General Manager for MEA at PayPal. “By partnering with TerraPay, we’re making it easier for businesses and individuals to make cross-border transactions, quickly, securely, and without friction.”

The initiative aims to boost financial inclusion by providing mobile wallet and bank users access to international transactions through PayPal.

TerraPay’s interoperable infrastructure is expected to serve as the backbone of the integration.

Ani Sane, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, called the partnership a “major milestone,” stating: “Together, we are driving a new era of digital payments.”