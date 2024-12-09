ODDO BHF Picks Euroclear FundsPlace for Fund Distribution Services

It was announced Friday that financial services group ODDO BHF has strengthened its partnership with Euroclear by selecting its FundsPlace platform to handle fund distribution services in France.

The move aims to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance efficiency for ODDO BHF’s fund assets.

Euroclear, which provides post trade services, said in its press release that by utilising FundsPlace, ODDO BHF will benefit from centralised distribution processes and automated trailer fee collection, optimising revenue while mitigating operational risks.

Euroclear’s platform supports over 3,000 fund distributors and 2,500 asset managers globally and covers more than 250,000 funds.

“It provides a comprehensive and centralised distribution agreement with streamlined rebate collection and automated, transparent reporting,” states Euroclear.

Sebastien Danloy, Chief Business Officer at Euroclear, said he is delighted with ODDO BHF’s decision to expand its collaboration with the company.

“This move highlights Euroclear’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients. Our FundsPlace solution empowers clients with greater scalability, risk reduction, asset protection and revenue optimisation,” added Danloy.

ODDO BHF, an independent European financial group active in the areas of private wealth management, asset management and corporate & investment banking, is aiming to enhance operational efficiency while leveraging Euroclear’s expertise in fund distribution infrastructure.