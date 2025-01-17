Nuvei Partners with Outpayce from Amadeus to Enhance Travel Payment Solutions

Canadian fintech firm Nuvei Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus, integrating its payment services into the Outpayce Xchange Payment Platform (XPP).

The company explained in a press release that the collaboration is expected to enhance the payment capabilities available to travel businesses, offering transaction processing across various global markets.

The partnership allows travel businesses using Outpayce’s XPP to access Nuvei’s expansive suite of payment solutions.

They add that the integration simplifies the adoption process by providing a single connection, efficiently linking multiple airline and travel touchpoints.

The onboarding process is also said to enable businesses to quickly implement new payment solutions, helping them bring services to market at an accelerated pace.

Nuvei’s is also said to employ advanced security measures to ensure that all transactions are protected.

“Through Nuvei’s connectivity in more than 200 markets and support for 720 local payment methods, businesses can offer seamless cross-border payment experiences,” said Nuvei.

Damian Alonso, Head of Commercial and Partnerships at Outpayce, commented: “This collaboration combines our global reach with Nuvei’s cutting-edge technology and coverage, empowering customers to simplify their payment processes and enhance the traveler experience.”

Phillip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO, added that the integration represents a major advancement in simplifying and improving payment processes for airlines and travel businesses worldwide.