Nuvei Expands Global Partnership with Google

In a recent press release, Nuvei Corporation announced the expansion of its global partnership with Google.

The leading Canadian fintech company said the expansion will bring Google Pay to merchants across Latin America (LATAM).

The deal builds upon the existing collaboration between the two companies in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

Nuvei said the integration of Google Pay into its cashier solution adds a more streamlined checkout experience for both merchants and consumers.

The company believes the move aligns with the growing popularity of Google Pay as a preferred payment method for online shoppers worldwide.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO, commented: “Our strengthened partnership with Google and the launch of the integration of Google Pay in Latin America underscore Nuvei’s commitment to providing businesses with the most comprehensive in-demand suite of payment options globally.

“Expanding our collaboration into this vibrant market enables merchants to tap into new customer segments and drive growth across the region.”

With its connectivity to over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei noted that it continues to provide merchants with a comprehensive suite of payment options.