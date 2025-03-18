Nasdaq and Nuam Extend Strategic Tech Partnership

On Tuesday, Nasdaq and nuam, the entity formed by the merger of the Santiago, Lima, and Colombia stock exchanges, announced an expansion of their technology partnership to enhance post-trade processing in Latin America.

The companies said that under the extended agreement, Nasdaq’s central securities depository (CSD) platform will be adopted by all three exchanges.

The move is aimed at streamlining operations, reducing costs, and increasing liquidity across the region.

It builds on Nasdaq’s existing collaboration with nuam, which is already integrating its trading infrastructure with Nasdaq’s technology.

“Having high technological standards is essential for providing security and confidence to investors, as well as expanding investment opportunities,” said Juan Pablo Córdoba, CEO of nuam.

He noted that the partnership will boost market competitiveness and improve access for global investors.

Nasdaq’s Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace Technology, Magnus Haglind, said upgrading Latin America’s financial infrastructure will help attract international capital and ensure greater resilience and efficiency across the three exchanges.

A recent Nasdaq survey found that 84% of respondents are interested in increasing their investments in Latin America.

However, 59% cited market structure issues—such as fragmentation, processing errors, and lack of standardisation—as barriers to investment.

The new CSD technology is expected to work on addressing these challenges by simplifying settlement processes and increasing automation.

Nasdaq’s technology supports half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges and 35 central banks.