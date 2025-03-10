Marqeta Partners with Spendesk to Enhance Expense Management for European SMBs

On Monday, Marqeta announced a partnership with Spendesk Financial Services (SFS) to provide issuer processing services aimed at streamlining expense management for over 4,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Europe.

It was revealed that Spendesk, a spend management and procurement platform, will integrate Marqeta’s card processing technology into its Core Banking Platform, offering customers both physical and virtual cards with customisable spend controls.

The collaboration is expected to enhance real-time expense tracking, budget monitoring, and automated financial management for businesses.

“Expense management and procurement solutions are vital for medium-sized businesses looking to increase financial control, achieve consistent growth, and improve cash flow,” said Stephane Dehaies, CEO of Spendesk Financial Services.

“Marqeta’s open API platform is the perfect fit for our business and will support us as we continue to lead the industry with innovative, end-to-end spend management solutions.”

Marcin Glogowski, SVP and Managing Director, Europe, and UK CEO at Marqeta, added, “Marqeta’s platform makes it simple for employees to make safe, policy-friendly purchases while keeping spending aligned with company goals. We’re a trusted ally for them.”

With the integration, businesses using Spendesk can set spending limits, restrict transactions to specific times and categories, and receive real-time alerts on unusual activity, improving financial oversight and reducing administrative burdens.