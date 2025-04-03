ION Treasury Launches Enterprise Payment Hub to Centralise Payment Processing

On Thursday, ION Treasury announced the launch of its Enterprise Payment Hub, a centralised solution designed to streamline, automate, and secure payment processing for businesses with multiple payment source systems.

The company explained in its press release that the Enterprise Payment Hub consolidates payment workflows into a single platform, ensuring security, encryption, and real-time monitoring.

It is also said to improve connectivity between payment systems and banks through various channels, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

“Visibility and controls around payment management are increasing in criticality,” said Michael Kolman, Chief Product Officer at ION Treasury. “Enterprise Payment Hub addresses the vital need for centralised controls and enables digital transformation, while also providing businesses the potential to reduce operating costs.”

Furthermore, the firm explains that the solution integrates with API technology and SWIFT GPI, offering real-time global payment tracking via on-screen monitors.

By automating processes and issuing alerts for critical actions, it is expected to enhance productivity and reduce operational risks. The platform also supports AI-driven data analysis and optimises liquidity management to lower bank fees.

In addition, the Enterprise Payment Hub supports straight-through processing (STP) for multiple payment types and can be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud.

ION Treasury states that it integrates with Treasury Management Systems (TMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and ION Treasury’s existing solutions, including Wallstreet Suite, Reval, and IT2.