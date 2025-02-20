Investor Communications Japan Expands Broadridge Partnership

Investor Communications Japan (ICJ) has expanded its partnership with Broadridge Financial Solutions to improve data processing on its electronic proxy voting platform following the Japan Securities Depository Center (JASDEC) 2025 project launch.

It was revealed that ICJ, a joint venture between Broadridge and the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will integrate Broadridge’s JASDEC Processing Solution (JASDECPS) to manage proxy voting data, reducing administrative risks while strengthening security and efficiency.

The move is said to align with JASDEC2025, a major capital markets infrastructure upgrade set to go live in early 2026.

Shigeo Imakiire, President of ICJ, stated: “We have worked closely with Broadridge operating our joint electronic proxy voting platform for over 1,800 Japanese issuers, launching the ESG Access service in August 2024, and now we have decided to further expand this collaboration to promote the digitalization of data processing and the enhancement of security.”

Broadridge’s technology will allow ICJ to transition from its existing infrastructure, which is being decommissioned due to enhanced security measures under the New Shareholder Information System initiative.

“Broadridge is proud to support the ongoing growth of ICJ, by providing innovative digital technology solutions to benefit issuers and investors and help modernize the industry in compliance with market changes such as JASDEC2025,” said David Runacres, President of APAC at Broadridge.

ICJ said it aims to modernise annual general meeting (AGM) processes, benefiting Japanese issuers and institutional investors while ensuring compliance with upcoming regulatory changes.