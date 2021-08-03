ID verification firm GetID acquired by Checkin.com

Checkin.com, a check-in technology firm, has announced that it has acquired the Estonian-based ID verification tech firm, GetID. The new deal will bring GetID under the Checkin.com umbrella and allow the technology that GetID has developed to add an extra layer to the service that Checkin.com offers.

The deal will cost €8.1 million in total. The majority of the transaction will be made up of shares in Checkin.com. €5.5 million of these shares will be paid in Consideration Shares, as well as €2.6 million in cash and assets. The shares will be paid to GetID shareholders and key employees within the company. The total number of shares equates to around 3% of the entire shareholding in Checkin.com.

GetID has been in operation for around two years, it was founded in 2019. During that time it has increased its revenue to almost 5 million SEK, with the vast majority of this revenue coming from long-term contracts of over a year in length.