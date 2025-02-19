Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Partners With IPC to Deploy Beeks Technology

Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) revealed it has partnered with IPC to deploy Beeks technology, introducing a new infrastructure that aims to simplify market access and enhance security for financial participants in Mexico.

The company said the collaboration will see the implementation of primary and disaster recovery sites in Mexico City, providing secure, low-latency co-location services.

The initiative, set to go live in the second half of 2025, is expected to enable market participants to host their operations directly on the platform, removing the need for proprietary infrastructure.

This agreement allows us to deliver cutting-edge technology with a low-latency infrastructure deployed locally in Mexico City. We are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our market participants, remain at the forefront of innovation and as a leader in the region.” commented Jorge Alegría, CEO of Grupo BMV.

Under the agreement, IPC is the contracting party, while Beeks will handle the end-to-end deployment of the exchange infrastructure.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks Group, highlighted the resiliency, security, and scalability of the system, stating: “We are proud to partner with BMV and leverage our established relationship with IPC to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the financial markets.”