Global Payments to Divest Issuer Solutions Business to FIS, Acquire Worldpay

Last week, Global Payments announced two significant transactions, agreeing to divest its Issuer Solutions business to FIS for $13.5 billion while acquiring Worldpay from FIS and GTCR for a net purchase price of $22.7 billion.

The move is expected to position Global Payments as a leading pure-play merchant solutions provider, with expanded global scale and capabilities.

The company expects to process $3.7 trillion in annual payment volume and serve over 6 million customers across 175 countries.

“Today marks a defining day for Global Payments,” said CEO Cameron Bready. “The acquisition of Worldpay and divestiture of Issuer Solutions further sharpen our strategic focus and simplify Global Payments as a pure play merchant solutions business with significantly expanded capabilities, extensive scale, greater market access and an enhanced financial profile.”

The Worldpay deal is expected to add strength in e-commerce and enterprise services, complementing Global Payments’ small and medium-sized business (SMB) focus.

The company said the transaction also brings the Payrix platform into Global Payments’ integrated and embedded offering portfolio.

The combined company is expected to generate pro forma 2025 adjusted net revenue of $12.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the firm anticipates cost synergies of $600 million and revenue synergies of $200 million within three years.

Following the news, Fitch Ratings affirmed Global Payments’ ‘BBB’ credit rating, citing strong cash flow and a commitment to reduce leverage to 3.0x within 24 months.

“The transactions present execution and financial risk in the uncertain macroeconomic environment. However, Fitch believes strong cash generation and management’s commitment to deleveraging will enable it to reduce leverage to levels more appropriate for the ‘BBB’ IDR,” Fitch wrote.

The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2026. Global Payments reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook.