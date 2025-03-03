ForexVPS Integrates with Brokeree Solutions to Enhance Broker Services

On Monday ForexVPS.net announced its integration with Brokeree Solutions, a developer of turnkey solutions for multi-asset brokers.

The partnership is said to aim to provide brokers with enhanced hosting infrastructure and access to Brokeree’s flagship investment systems, including Social Trading, PAMM, and Prop Pulse.

“This partnership provides premium hosting infrastructure, guaranteeing 99.99% uptime and around-the-clock expert support to ensure a seamless trading experience for brokers and their traders,” said Brokeree.

The firm added that the integration will enable brokers to deploy and manage Brokeree’s web-based investment technologies with optimised infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency.

“Our integration with Brokeree marks a significant step forward in delivering seamless and efficient solutions for brokers and fintech companies,” said Katerina Burtsava, Head of Business Development at ForexVPS.net.

“By combining robust hosting infrastructure with Brokeree’s cutting-edge technology, we’re providing a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of the fintech community.”

Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager at Brokeree Solutions, stated that the “days of one-stop shops are coming to an end.”

He added: “The partnership of Brokeree and ForexVPS is a perfect example of this trend where two leaders in their own spheres create a robust solution leveraging the best industry practices.”

This announcement follows Brokeree Solutions’ recent integration of cross-platform Social Trading with cTrader, allowing brokers to facilitate copy trading between MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms.