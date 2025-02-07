FlexTrade Partners With LoopFX for Optimised FX Trading

FlexTrade Systems announced a new partnership with LoopFX, allowing clients to access large-scale FX trade matching directly within the FlexFX order blotter.

The integration aims to enhance liquidity options and improve execution quality for asset managers and banks.

LoopFX specialises in dark mid-point matching for large trades exceeding $10 million, helping reduce execution costs and minimise market impact.

With the integration, FlexTrade said FlexFX users can send orders to LoopFX without altering their existing workflows. Additionally, trading data can be sent to FlexTrade’s Transaction Cost Analysis tool, FlexTCA, to further refine execution strategies.

Rich Turner, Senior Trader at Insight Investment, highlighted the benefits for the buy-side, stating: “Access to liquidity and execution efficiency are paramount for our success. The collaboration between LoopFX and FlexTrade will provide us with an additional tool in the toolkit to enhance execution quality, especially for larger trades.”

Looking ahead, FlexTrade plans to expand the integration further, incorporating automation through FlexAlgoWheel, which would allow trades to be automatically checked for matching before executing predefined rules.

Blair Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of LoopFX, commented: “FlexTrade continues to show a client-first approach by providing its growing client base with direct access to LoopFX functionality within its existing workflows.”