Fiserv Expands European Presence with CCV Acquisition

NYSE-listed Fiserv said Wednesday that it has acquired CCV, a Netherlands-based payment solutions provider, as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in Europe.

The deal is expected to strengthen Fiserv’s position in the European payments market, enabling it to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform while enhancing its merchant and partner network across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1958 in Arnhem, CCV has a long history of innovation in electronic payments, having facilitated the Netherlands’ first electronic transactions in the 1970s.

It has since grown into a major player in the omnichannel payment solutions sector, providing transaction processing, online and in-store payments, acquiring services, and payment terminals to over 600,000 businesses across Europe.

Katia Karpova, Head of EMEA at Fiserv, said: “The addition of CCV enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of our Clover platform and operating system, providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to our clients across Europe.”

Michiel Bijleveld, CTIO at CCV, added: “Providing our merchant and partner network with Fiserv’s suite of products allows them to access the latest, best, and most reliable payment technology.”

With the acquisition, Fiserv is expected to continue to expand its robust omnichannel payment offering.