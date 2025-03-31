Fiserv Announces Launch of Clover in Australia

Fiserv revealed Monday that it has launched its Clover point-of-sale (POS) system in Australia.

The company said the system will provide small-to-medium businesses with an all-in-one solution to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

The expansion marks Clover’s presence in 11 countries, powering 3.5 million POS devices worldwide.

“Ninety-eight per cent of Aussie businesses identify as small-to-medium businesses but many rely on a complex array of solutions that don’t integrate with each other and are supported in a fragmented way,” said Gavin Jones, Country Manager of Fiserv Australia.

He added: “Small businesses work incredibly hard to get ahead in the market and Clover provides advanced technology backed by support teams that are dedicated to helping businesses grow.”

Clover integrates proprietary hardware and software, replacing traditional payment terminals and separate POS systems.

Designed for retail, hospitality, and service industries, it offers features such as online ordering, accounting, inventory, and employee management. The system includes four models fir different business needs, from handheld to dual-screen countertop devices.

The company explained that Clover also provides business owners with a web dashboard to track sales, manage customer data, and monitor staff performance.

With two-thirds of small Australian businesses aiming to scale, Fiserv sees Clover as a key tool in helping them stay competitive in an evolving market.