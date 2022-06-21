First Derivative announces a new office in Poland

Managed services and consulting company First Derivative revealed on Monday it is opening a new office in Lodz, Poland. The company stated that the move is motivated by ‘significant’ customer demand both regionally and internationally.

The new office follows the expansion of the First Derivative’s Toronto office in Canada. The company also has offices across the island of Ireland including Newry, Belfast, and Dublin.

The company revealed that the choice of Łódź for the new office is also because the city offers a strong pool of tech talent. First Derivative has committed to hiring over 1,000 engineers in Poland, skilled in areas of data engineering, software development, cloud, and analytics.

Additionally, First Derivative will launch a graduate training initiative through partnerships with local universities, mirroring how it works with academic institutions in other key markets around the world. The company aims to provide computer science expertise, software engineering, and cloud talent to support clients with their toughest operational, data, and technology challenges.