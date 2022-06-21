First Derivative announces a new office in Poland

Managed services and consulting company First Derivative revealed on Monday it is opening a new office in Lodz, Poland. The company stated that the move is motivated by ‘significant’ customer demand both regionally and internationally.
The new office follows the expansion of the First Derivative’s Toronto office in Canada. The company also has offices across the island of Ireland including Newry, Belfast, and Dublin.
The company revealed that the choice of Łódź for the new office is also because the city offers a strong pool of tech talent. First Derivative has committed to hiring over 1,000 engineers in Poland, skilled in areas of data engineering, software development, cloud, and analytics.
Additionally, First Derivative will launch a graduate training initiative through partnerships with local universities, mirroring how it works with academic institutions in other key markets around the world. The company aims to provide computer science expertise, software engineering, and cloud talent to support clients with their toughest operational, data, and technology challenges.
David Collins, Managing Director, First Derivative, said:
We have ambitious plans for Poland, and Łódź is the perfect location to expand our presence in engineering and strengthen our solutions
Head of the Polish office
To lead the new office, First Derivative has appointed Szymon Kaczmarczyk. Before he joined the company, he held a management role at digital transformation consultancy GFT Group. Kaczmarczyk has a strong background in IT, finance, and capital markets.
Collins added:
Under Szymon’s leadership, we are focused on building out our infrastructure, hiring talent at both graduate and experienced professional levels, and marketing our services. We see Poland becoming a key location for us, especially in the areas of software development and Client Lifecycle Management.
Szymon Kaczmarczyk, Country Lead, Poland, commented:
Szymon Kaczmarczyk
The opening of the new Polish office is a step towards First Derivative’s long-term strategy to increase its tailored offering to our clients. Our dedicated team will be positioned to empower our clients with data-driven solutions to complex business challenges. I look forward to growing the business and expanding our presence in the region.
