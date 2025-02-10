Experion Technologies and Tagit Announce Strategic Partnership

Experion Technologies said Monday that it has partnered with Tagit, a Singapore-based provider of digital banking solutions, to drive innovation in customer-centric banking.

The collaboration aims to help financial institutions deliver scalable, personalised digital banking experiences for both retail and corporate clients.

With over 20 years of experience, Tagit offers a Digital Banking Suite that includes solutions for retail, corporate, family banking, and digital onboarding.

By integrating the capabilities with Experion’s expertise in customisation, localisation, and compliance, the companies believe banks can accelerate their digital transformation without extensive development efforts.

Binu Jacob, MD and CEO of Experion Technologies, stated: Customer-Centric Banking is the future of financial services. Our partnership with Tagit enables banks to quickly adopt this transformative approach. By integrating family and lifestyle banking into digital ecosystems, banks can create personalized, immersive experiences that enhance customer loyalty.”

Sandeep Bagaria, CEO of Tagit, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Experion Technologies. Their BFSI expertise complements our vision of accelerating digital transformation for banks. Together, we’ll help financial institutions deliver seamless, secure, and personalized digital banking experiences, enabling them to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.”

Tagit currently serves over 40 million users worldwide, including major banks such as Axis Bank, Citi, and MUFG.

Through the partnership, Experion is expected to ensure smooth integration and deployment, helping financial institutions enhance digital engagement while maintaining regulatory compliance.