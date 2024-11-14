Exinity Partners with Trading Technology Provider TraderEvolution

The company, which designs, engineers and markets a growing range of trading and investing products, said it is aiming to enhance Exinity’s trading platform and provide trading and investing experiences across various asset classes.

Over the upcoming year, it is expected that Exinity Group’s trading capabilities will be enhanced by the integration of TraderEvolution’s technology, which is expected to support the trading and investing activities of its diverse brands.

Exinity’s brands include global FX broker FXTM, AI-powered investing app Nemo, and Web3 gaming and edtech ecosystem PiP World.

Alison Cashmore, Exinity’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re passionate about enabling individuals in the fast developing economies of the world to access financial freedom through innovative investing, trading and education experiences.”

Roman Nalivayko, CEO of TraderEvolution Global Ltd., highlighted the significance of the partnership, noting the potential of TraderEvolution’s core trading engine to drive innovation and growth.