Euroclear and Microsoft Enter Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

On Thursday, Euroclear announced a seven-year strategic partnership with Microsoft aimed at transforming its technology infrastructure, enhancing cloud capabilities, and improving data solutions.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate Euroclear’s transition into a Digital and Data-Enabled Financial Market Infrastructure, benefiting capital markets participants.

The company said that by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud, AI, and analytics tools, it is aiming to drive efficiency and security within its operations.

The partnership will focus on modernising Euroclear’s customer engagement, strengthening market infrastructure, and expanding data-sharing capabilities.

Euroclear CEO Valérie Urbain said technology is rapidly reshaping financial market infrastructures. She noted that advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics would play a critical role in Euroclear’s strategy.

“ This mutually beneficial relationship greatly accelerates our ambitions and should bring us much closer to clients,” said Urbain.

Microsoft’s Ralph Haupter, President for EMEA, commented: “Together, we are enabling a shift from traditional sequential workflows to an ecosystem-centric capital markets model. This transformation will empower financial institutions to reimagine how they interact, analyse data, and deliver insights to end users.”

In its initial phase for 2025, the partnership will focus on developing a secure financial data-sharing ecosystem, enhancing Euroclear’s FundsPlace platform with AI-driven insights, improving customer engagement through a unified digital experience, and building a next-generation market infrastructure with reinforced security and compliance measures.