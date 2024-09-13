Digital Nomads Neobank bunq to Nearly Double Headcount in 2024

Dutch neobank company bunq announced plans to significantly expand its workforce by nearly 70% this year.

Bunq is a Dutch fintech and neobank licensed in the Netherlands. It operates in 30 European countries and is aiming to become the world’s first global neobank for digital nomads.

The company explained in a press release that its ambitious growth strategy is driven by the increasing number of individuals embracing location-independent lifestyles.

As part of its expansion, bunq is actively hiring for various roles across its global offices and remote teams. It is currently awaiting licenses to operate in the US and the UK.

The company is particularly focused on bolstering its commercial functions, including sales, business development, product marketing, and international expansion.

Bunq said it is also seeking talent in user support, development, and quality assurance to ensure seamless user experiences.

As would be expected, bunq offers a digital nomad program for many of its positions, enabling employees to work remotely from anywhere in the world. This flexible work arrangement aligns with the preferences of its target market.

“Bunq is laser focused on making life easy for our users. To keep our skyrocketing growth soaring, we’re looking for user-centric, entrepreneurial minds who crave growth and love a challenge”, said Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq.

The surge in digital nomads, fueled by the pandemic, has created a growing demand for neobanks that cater to the needs of this type of workforce.

bunq believes its expansion plans position it as a leader in the emerging market, offering a banking solution for digital nomads.