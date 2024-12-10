Danske Bank Joins Equiduct’s Commission-Free Service

It was announced Tuesday that Danske Bank has joined Equiduct’s Apex, a commission-free service aimed at enhancing retail trading in European equities and ETFs.

In a press release, Equiduct noted that Danske Bank, one of the Nordic region’s largest financial institutions, provides advanced services to retail investors for trading financial markets.

The partnership expands the services available to Danske Bank’s retail clients, providing access to liquidity across 12 European markets and innovative, cost-effective real-time market data.

Equiduct, a pan-European exchange specialising in retail trading, boasts a membership that already supports over seven million retail investors.

Marjo Grandell, Head of Equities at Danske Bank, highlighted the benefits of the partnership: “Joining Equiduct emphasizes Danske Bank’s vision of creating an investment platform for all clients. With the addition of Equiduct, we can provide even more liquidity for our retail clients in our already large investment universe of tradeable instruments via our digital channels such as Internet bank and mobile app.”

Equiduct’s Chief Strategy Officer, Wail Azizi, welcomed the move, stating: “Partnering with Danske Bank, a leading Nordic bank in the forefront of retail innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to foster positive change in pan-European retail trading and market data.”

Equiduct added that it is working to ensure that the ever-growing number of individual investors in the Nordic region receive “cost-effective best possible execution for their orders in European equities and ETFs,” as well as gaining access to institutional grade high-quality pan-European data.