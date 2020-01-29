Cloud9 and GreenKey team up for next generation voice trading

Cloud communications service provider Cloud 9 Technologies (Cloud 9) and AI conversational analytics platform GreenKey Technologies (GK) announced yesterday their collaboration in producing a more efficient and secure extraction of voice trading data. The innovative solution will incorporate Cloud9’s C9 Trader voice collaboration platform, GK’s speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) engine with IPC’s Connexus Cloud financial ecosystem.

The new solutions will allow customers to “voice populate” desktop applications for trade tickets, exchange clearing portals and CRM systems. It can also benefit traders with structural functionality, raising efficiency that allows users to put C9 audio files in an into an organized list of quotes and trades.

CEO of Cloud9 Jerry Starr, said:

Voice trading remains an important part of the capital markets landscape. The ability to repurpose unstructured data will be crucial as the regulatory landscape evolves. With Cloud9 and GreenKey’s data digitization and analytics capabilities, this collaboration ensures that the institutional marketplace is receiving the best of breed tools for voice trading.

Founder and CEO of GK Anthony Tassone, added:

Institutional OTC traders want the same level of analytic capabilities their colleagues in the electronic markets have enjoyed for two decades. We’re excited to be working with Cloud9 to structure OTC voice data for their community.

With no additional services necessary the new technology allows institutional market traders to use analytics and monitoring capabilities of voice trading activity. Through their partnership, Cloud 9 and GK’s will be able to identify products, pricing and counterparts withing the C9 audio recording and then send a report of the data to the customers.

