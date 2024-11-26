Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street and UBS Invest in Fintech Firm Capitolis

Fintech firm Capitolis announced Monday that it has secured significant strategic investments from four global financial giants: Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and UBS.

This latest funding round, led by Citi and including increased participation from State Street, will fuel Capitolis’ continued expansion across both its Capital Marketplace and Portfolio Optimisation divisions.

The company, which says it aims to create “safer and more dynamic capital markets,” added that each bank will invest $5 million and will join the company’s board of directors.

Capitolis has garnered recognition for its approach and strong partnerships within the financial industry.

The company has been named one of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies, the World’s Best FX Software Provider in the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards, and one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies.

“Capitolis has been partnering closely with the industry to make the financial markets safer and stronger within a well-regulated system, and we have seen tremendous growth because of this,” commented Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis.

He added that the company’s partnerships with the world’s leading banks over the last few years “has been terrific” and they are excited to expand the relationships as well as add more financial institutions as both investors and board members.

Tobias Krause, senior managing director, Risk and Capital Optimisation at State Street, said,“State Street is excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Capitolis. Welcoming additional key bank investors will further accelerate Capitolis’ success in capital markets optimization products.”