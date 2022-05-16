Cassini Systems announces expansion into the Asia Pacific region

Pre- and post-trade analytics provider for derivatives markets Cassini Systems today announced opening a new office in Hong Kong. The company sated that its growing presence is motivated by a growing demand in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This follows the opening of its office in Sydney, Australia in 2020.
The London-headquartered company has appointed industry veteran David Liew as Head of Sales – APAC to lead Cassini’s direct sales and business development efforts in the region. He will be base out in the firm’s new office in Hong Kong.
Liew brings over two decades of international selling experience he accumulated across UK, US and APAC in the derivatives, banking, and financial software industries.
The opening of our Hong Kong office is a key element of our growth strategy and is especially well-timed to provide specialized support to the specific requirements of both current and future clients in the region. Our focus on growth in APAC is driven by the market’s increasing need to understand and analyze the key drivers in margin movement with the related liquidity and cost impact, and to implement fully collateral resilient models. I am genuinely excited to have someone of David’s caliber and experience join the team and lead our APAC expansion, and I have no doubt that he will contribute to our continued growth and success.
David Liew, Head of Sales APAC of Cassini said:
David Liew Source: LinkedIn
I am very excited to be part of Cassini’s expansion into the APAC region with the new Hong Kong office. Cassini System’s importance in the derivatives market will allow me to focus on developing the business in the region and forming partnerships for the benefit of our clients. It is great to be part of a company that provides tangible results.
In the span of 22 years, Liew has held various roles at ITRS Group in London, New York, and Hong Kong, including of Vice President, Country, and Commercial Manager for Partner Integrations, and ultimately Global Head of Partnerships. During this time, he has also been in the position of Independent Non-Executive Director at several Hong Kong Listed companies, where he advised on growth and governance strategy.
