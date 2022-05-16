Cassini Systems announces expansion into the Asia Pacific region

Pre- and post-trade analytics provider for derivatives markets Cassini Systems today announced opening a new office in Hong Kong. The company sated that its growing presence is motivated by a growing demand in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This follows the opening of its office in Sydney, Australia in 2020.

The London-headquartered company has appointed industry veteran David Liew as Head of Sales – APAC to lead Cassini’s direct sales and business development efforts in the region. He will be base out in the firm’s new office in Hong Kong.

Liew brings over two decades of international selling experience he accumulated across UK, US and APAC in the derivatives, banking, and financial software industries.