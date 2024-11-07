CapBridge Selected as Distribution Partner of UBS’s First Tokenised Money Market Fund

CapBridge, a digital investment platform, revealed Thursday that it has been selected as an authorised distribution partner for UBS’s first tokenized investment, the UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (uMINT).

The company said in its press release that the collaboration marks a step towards bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, uMINT offers investors access to UBS Asset Management’s institutional-grade cash management solutions.

By tokenizing the assets, UBS aims to cater to the growing demand for digital financial products, while providing a more efficient and transparent investment experience.

Johnson Chen, Founder and CEO of CapBridge, commented: “At CapBridge, we are always committed to bridging the gap between digital and traditional assets. The launch of UBS’s first tokenised money market fund highlights the synergy between traditional banking and digital asset innovation.”

He added that the company “is delighted” to be an authorised distribution partner of uMINT.

The collaboration comes on the heels of CapBridge’s appointment as an international partner for Hong Kong’s virtual asset ETFs earlier this year. These are spot virtual asset ETF products issued by Bosera Asset Management, China Asset Management, and Harvest Global Investment, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The platform continues to expand its offerings and cement its position as a leading player in the digital asset space.