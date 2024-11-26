Broadridge’s LTX and TransFICC Partner to Streamline Fixed Income Trading

On Tuesday, LTX, a leading AI-powered fixed income trading platform backed by Broadridge Solutions, announced a strategic partnership with TransFICC, a provider of e-trading technology for fixed income markets.

The company said in its press release that the collaboration aims to simplify and accelerate the onboarding process for sell-side clients, reducing operational risks and costs.

They explain that by integrating LTX with TransFICC’s One API for eTrading platform, dealers are able to swiftly and efficiently connect to LTX’s innovative RFQ+ trading protocol, with the approach enabling faster time-to-market and reducing operational burdens, ultimately lowering the cost of trading corporate bonds.

“We are excited to partner with TransFICC as we continue to grow our community of liquidity providers – optimizing fixed income trading by facilitating workflow and cost efficiencies,” said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. “Together, we are lowering the cost associated with trading corporate bonds and helping to deliver best execution to clients.”

Steve Toland, co-founder of TransFICC, added, “We’ve seen enthusiasm from clients about speeding up their connectivity to LTX, and we’re excited to integrate to provide mutual clients with simpler connectivity, access to new trading protocols, and enhanced liquidity.”

The partnership is expected to benefit a wide range of market participants, including dealers specialising in US Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Market credit products.