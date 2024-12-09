Broadridge Financial Launches AI-Powered Algorithm Insights Service for NYFIX

On Monday, Broadridge Financial unveiled a new AI-powered algorithm insights service for its NYFIX platform.

The service, which is said to be the first of its kind, is expected to boost algorithmic trading by providing buy-side firms, including asset managers and hedge funds, with real-time liquidity mapping and data-driven decision-making tools.

“Algo traders will now have a quantitative, data-driven service to power critical trading decisions,” said George Rosenberger, Head of NYFIX at Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions.

He added: “By harnessing the power of AI and historical insights, we’re giving our clients the tools they need to navigate complex markets with greater precision and confidence. This innovative solution not only optimizes trading strategies, but also reduces costs, making it an invaluable asset for the buy-side.”

The solution harnesses advanced AI to analyse public and private liquidity data, identifying ideal execution strategies while minimising outliers that impact trading costs.

The company explains that its real-time alerts and in-trade analysis enable traders to make mid-execution adjustments, ensuring strategies remain aligned with objectives.

Developed from decades of research by industry experts Jeff Alexander and Linda Giordano, the service integrates proprietary insights from Babelfish Analytics with Broadridge’s advanced technology and expansive network.

Initially available to NYFIX Order Routing clients in the U.S. equities market, the platform aims to expand across asset classes and regions.