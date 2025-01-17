Broadridge Adds GenAI-Powered Advanced Analytics Features to Platform

Broadridge Financial Solutions said it has added a new generative AI (GenAI)-powered advanced analytics feature to its multi-asset post-trade processing platform.

The enhancement is said to be a key component of Broadridge’s OpsGPT application and aims to streamline trade data analysis and operational reporting.

The company explained that the GenAI-powered functionality allows users to generate insights and visualisations from their trade data using natural language, effectively eliminating the need for complex data migrations.

“Integrating this AI advanced analytics feature into our post-trade platform delivers simplification and innovation, significantly improving risk management and operational efficiency, especially in response to growing regulatory demands,” said Danny Green, head of international post-trade at Broadridge.

The new feature has multilingual capabilities, including English and Japanese, and is expected to provide future support for Chinese, providing an accessible solution for broker-dealers and banks.

Furthermore, it enables instant report generation, data visualisation, and summarisation through an intuitive interface, which is expected to reduce reliance on traditional, manual reporting tools.

The advanced analytics tool is said to be valuable for international firms managing evolving regulatory and market conditions.

Broadridge explained that by streamlining reporting tasks, it supports users across EMEA and APAC regions in maintaining compliance and addressing challenges such as faster settlement cycles and compressed margins.