Banco Base Picks Integral’s FX Technology to Boost Derivatives Operations

Integral announced the news in a release on Tuesday, stating that Banco Base is aiming to improve pricing efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in Mexico and Latin America.

The firm explained that by adopting Integral’s price engine and liquidity aggregation solutions, Banco Base will be able to automate pricing for FX swaps, eliminating the need for manual consolidation of data from single dealer platforms (SDPs).

The new approach is expected to allow the bank to source and analyse pricing data from multiple liquidity providers (LPs) simultaneously, enabling faster responses to market fluctuations.

“With the increasing complexity of FX workflows in Mexico and Latin America, automation and real-time price aggregation are crucial for Banco Base’s growth,” said Guillermo Mateos, Deputy Director of FX and Derivatives at Banco Base.

“Integral’s technology enables us to provide best-in-class pricing while reinforcing our leadership in a competitive market.”

The move aligns with Banco Base’s strategy to expand its presence, particularly in international transfers and specialised financing products for businesses engaged in foreign trade.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, said, “By offering highly configurable and scalable solutions across FX workflows, Integral is providing banks across the world with the tools to upgrade their operations, provide a best-in-class client experience, and maintain their strategic advantage.”