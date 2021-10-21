Menu

American Express and Goldman Sachs collaborate to provide digital payment solutions

October 21, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


American Express and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking have revealed they have partnered to provide large corporate clients with a cloud-based payments solution to support multiple payment options and offer data and analytics in one integrated platform.

Dean Henry, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Services at American Express, said:

A major pain point for our large commercial card clients is managing multiple platforms and myriad time-consuming, costly and complex processes to make, track, and reconcile thousands of payment transactions every day. We are pleased to partner with Goldman Sachs to modernize these outdated legacy B2B payment processes. Together, we are setting a new standard in transaction banking for big business by offering access to faster payments and real-time tracking that can increase efficiency and reduce costs.

The partnership combines Goldman Sachs’ TxB platform with American Express’ card expertise and direct buyer and supplier relationships in order to make a digital treasury solution for large corporations.

American Express’ virtual Cards will be embedded into Goldman Sachs TxB platform, which already offers ACH, wire, and foreign currency payments.

Hari Moorthy, Global Head of TxB at Goldman Sachs, added:

We developed the Goldman Sachs TxB platform to provide our clients with a modern cash management platform that is digital, nimble, easy to use, and secure – bringing a consumer-grade user experience into the world of B2B payments. We are thrilled to further this mission by working with American Express to expand our payment platform, enabling clients that are American Express Corporate Card Members to make card payments and drive efficiencies in their supplier payment experiences.

Goldman Sachs recently partnered with Visa to improve global payments and help small and large businesses move money around the world.

