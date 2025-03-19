Alpha Group International’s 2024 Revenue Jumps, Positive Momentum Continues into 2025

Alpha Group International reported a 23% rise in full-year revenue to £135.6 million for 2024, revealing strong growth across its divisions and a positive outlook for 2025.

The financial solutions provider saw 20% organic revenue growth, excluding contributions from Cobase, which was acquired in late 2023.

Revenue from the Private Markets (formerly labelled institutional) division increased 20% to £69 million, while the Corporate division grew 21% to £63.8 million.

Cobase contributed £2.9 million, up from just £0.2 million in the prior year.

Total income, including Net Treasury Income, climbed 19% to £220.9 million. Profit before tax rose 6% to £123.1 million, with underlying pre-tax profit up 10% to £47.4 million.

The company maintained strong profit margins, with underlying pre-tax margins at 35%.

Alpha also highlighted strong cash generation, with adjusted net cash rising by £38.7 million to £217.5 million, maintaining a debt-free position.

Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 14p per share, bringing the total for 2024 to 18.2 pence.

Following its FTSE 250 inclusion in June 2024, Alpha has continued to expand, with new CEO Clive Kahn taking over from Morgan Tillbrook in January 2025.

Looking ahead, the company said it has seen continued trading momentum in early 2025, driven by growth in overseas markets and increasing contributions from Cobase.

“The Group’s positive trading momentum in H2 2024 has continued into 2025, which combined with the increasing benefits of our investments to date, means we remain confident in the outlook for FY25 and beyond,” said Alpha Group.

“At the same time, our Private Markets division now has four highly compelling product offerings, each still scratching the surface of its addressable market,” they added.