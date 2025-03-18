Acuity Trading Partners with interop.io to Enhance Operational Efficiency

On Monday, Acuity Trading announced a strategic partnership with interop.io, aiming to streamline data integration and decision-making for traders, brokers, and financial professionals.

The collaboration will integrate Acuity’s AI-powered financial analytics with interop.io’s FDC3 framework. It is expected to create a “seamlessly interconnected financial ecosystem.”

It is expected to provide real-time market insights within existing workflows, eliminating the inefficiencies of fragmented data sources.

“Institutions demand seamless data integration to support workflows and maintain a competitive edge,” Acuity Trading stated. “Leveraging interop.io’s connectivity architecture, Acuity Trading is able to seamlessly embed its AI-powered suite of news analytics, alternative data, company events, and technical assessments into the workflows of financial institutions.”

The partnership is expected to address industry challenges by making high-value financial data more accessible and easier to integrate.

The firms explain that, traditionally, institutions have struggled with costly and inefficient data systems. Now, through interop.io’s interoperability framework, Acuity believes its insights can be accessed without disrupting existing processes.

It is said to mark the first step in a broader integration strategy, with plans to expand Acuity’s products into email and instant messaging platforms.