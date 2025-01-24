Acuity Trading Partners with cTrader

Provider of advanced trading tools and insights, Acuity Trading, announced the integration of its suite of tools with the cTrader platform in a partnership designed to transform trading experiences for brokers and traders alike.

The collaboration brings Acuity’s suite of innovative tools directly to cTrader users, delivering features such as the AI-powered Research Terminal, NewsIQ, and AssetIQ, alongside Economic and Corporate Calendars.

The tools are aimed at providing traders with market insights, curated trade ideas, and asset-by-asset analysis. They will all fully be embedded into cTrader’s Plugins functionality.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to empower brokers and traders with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic markets,” said Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading. “By combining Acuity’s advanced analytics with cTrader’s robust platform, we are setting a new standard for the trading industry.”

Acuity said that brokers will also benefit from customisable functionalities, including access controls, content displays based on account balances, and direct trade execution from Acuity’s cBots.

These features are said to enhance broker offerings and improve client engagement.

cTrader has cemented its reputation as an Open Trading Platform with mobility, fast execution, and advanced algo trading capabilities at its core.

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of cTrader, stated, “Our partnership with Acuity highlights the true power of cTrader as an Open Trading Platform, designed to offer brokers and prop trading firms unparalleled flexibility and control.

“Integrating Acuity’s advanced analytics, demonstrates the platform’s ability to incorporate third-party services, offering partners instant access to essential market insights.”