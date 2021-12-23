CySEC withdraws AFX Capital’s CIF licence

The Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission revealed it has decided to withdraw the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorisation of AFX Capital Markets Ltd.

The decision follows a public investigation of the company’s compliance with the regulation requirements. The Cyprus regulator’s meeting conserving this decision was held on 19 July 2021.

CySEC noted that AFX Capital Markets no longer meets the requirements of the CIF licence. The regulator stated that the firm does not comply with the conditions of its authorisation related to its BoD, the suitability of shareholders and the organisational requirements.