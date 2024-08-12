Tumultuous Week In Stock Trading Ends On Steadier Note

Media reports described the first full week of stock trading in August 2024 as a “wild week” filled with unexpected dips and a shaky recovery towards Friday 9 August 2024.

The S&P 500 experienced its worst Monday and best Thursday since 2022 on 5 and 8 August 2024 respectively, typifying the seesawing markets. Based on CNBC data, the 10-year treasury yield plunged below the 3.7% mark on Monday and ended the week hovering around 4%.

In another unexpected Monday market surprise, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Index, which is the so-called Wall Street ‘fear gauge’, jumped to 65, the index’s highest since 2020. Despite this sudden spike, it ended the week lower.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

The S&P 500 steadied its shaky performance as the week went on and closed the week with less than a 0.1% drop. CNBC cited Tim Hayes, chief global investment strategist at Ned Davis Research, who noted:

Currently with inflation under control globally and recession evidence in short supply, the recent volatility has produced correction weakness but lacks the characteristics of a bear market.

Analysts pointed out that two-thirds of the shares on the S&P 500 traded above their long-term average, which most experts regard as a positive sign despite the tumultuous movements. Economists also spotlighted Japan’s market climate, where the yen and Japanese stocks battled high winds but remained resilient. The Nikkei 225 Index ended Friday 9 August 2024 down by less than 3%.

Others, however, red-flagged the global markets and said that this hiccup is a sign that the stocks fanning the flames of a bullish market are running out of steam.