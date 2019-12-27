Taiwan Futures Exchange launches real-time market data feed in 2020

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) has announced that as of 23 March 2020, it will start providing real-time market data feed. The exchange will also introduce continuous trading on Taiwan’s stock market, which currently adopts the call auction trading method during trading hours.

Market participants and information vendors will be able to choose to connect to the new real-time data feed or the existing feed, depending on their diverse needs. They will also be able to gain latest intelligence to market movements and discover trading opportunities.

The new data feed will strengthen investors’ capabilities of deploying various trading strategies between the cash and futures markets.

In the future, as the speed of order matching becomes in synchronization with information dissemination, accessing real-time market data is expected to trigger more movements and more trading opportunities, and further enhance stability, transparency and price discovery functions of Taiwan’s futures market.