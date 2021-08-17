SIX Swiss Exchange partners with Venturelab to support SMEs and Startups

We are convinced that the distinct advantages of public markets can help many more SMEs grow stronger. Public markets offer fast and efficient capital raising. This cooperation with Venturelab will help us spread awareness of the multiple benefits of being a publicly listed company and the many additional ways in which an IPO can spark growth – whether a company needs to raise capital today or in the future.

SIX and Venturelab’s partnership will ensure SME’s have the right information and are connected to the right network, the companies will develop new services together.

The Swiss Exchange has just announced its partnership with Venturelab. The collaboration’s goal is to allow Swiss entrepreneurs to make optimal financing decisions (private and public capital markets) and the ownership of their SMEs.

Stefan Steiner, Co-Managing Director, Venturelab, said:

We believe that an IPO has always been an important option for scale-ups, and we need to further raise awareness of its benefits. Today, most entrepreneurs lack the necessary knowledge of how IPOs work, and many misconceptions potentially limit growth opportunities for these organizations. The TOP 100 partnership will make the full range of options available to the most promising Swiss entrepreneurs – VC, PE, trade sale, and IPO — so they can make the best possible decisions to fuel the growth of their businesses.

SIX noted that the company’s focus is on strong impact. Its goal is to develop a B2B marketplace for entrepreneurs which will include services, and service providers to help entrepreneurs to grow.

The Swiss Exchange is also collaborating on developing an exclusive training program for fast-growing IPO candidates. The program’s goal is to bridge private and public capital markets. The first one is planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SIX recently posted positive financial results for the first half of 2021.