SIX Launches Three-Year Growth and Profitability Program

SIX Group revealed Wednesday that it has launched a new three-year strategic program aimed at boosting growth and improving profitability, following a 4.6% increase in total operating income for 2024.

It was explained that the initiative, Scale Up 2027, will target mid-single digit income growth and an increase in EBITDA margin from 28% to over 40% by the end of 2027.

The Swiss financial market infrastructure provider reported CHF 1.6 billion in operating income for 2024, while adjusted net profit rose 12.3% to CHF 204.4 million.

CEO Bjørn Sibbern stated: “We have a strong foundation to build from and will leverage it more effectively to accelerate growth and enhance profitability.”

To achieve its goals, SIX plans to reduce costs by over CHF 120 million, which may involve cutting approximately 150 positions through natural attrition and early retirements.

The group will also integrate its SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) into its Securities Services unit to maximise synergies in digital asset infrastructure.

SIX’s business mix across trading, post-trade, financial information, and banking services is said to remain a key strength.

The company’s presence in Spain through BME, which contributed 17% of total revenue, will continue to play a strategic role.

Additionally, SIX expects to complete its acquisition of Aquis Exchange in Q2 2025, further strengthening its pan-European exchange capabilities.

The company said it will continue exploring bolt-on acquisitions and partnerships to enhance its market position.